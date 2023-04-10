Man critically injured in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured early Monday morning in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the area of 3066 NW 51st St. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon their arrival, they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.