Man hospitalized after shooting outside Pembroke Park laundromat

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gunfire erupted outside a coin laundry business in Pembroke Park, leaving the building riddled with bullet holes.

A witness told Local 10 News multiple gunmen showed up just before 3 a.m. Sunday and began firing.

It all happened outside of the Swift Coin Laundromat on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and 48th Avenue.

After receiving a call regarding a shooting, police responded and found one man who had been shot.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness who did not want to be identified said he was parked at the laundromat when he noticed a group of men wearing all black walk up to the victim, who arrived on a bicycle.

“They were right next to my door, they were standing by my truck, I could look all of them in the face, they were that close,” the witness said. “I just looked up, and I saw about four or five fellas. They came running up in all black with some Uzi’s or Mac 10′s or something, and they shot about 100 times.”

For several hours, crime scene investigators were spotted taking photos of the scene.

Some appeared to focus on the side parking lot, where several dozen evidence markers were placed.

While he doesn’t know the victim, the witness said it was obvious the shooters were targeting him.

“You don’t take that many people to kill one person, and shoot that many times, unless you’re trying to make a statement,” the witness said.