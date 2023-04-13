Weather Worries Continue: What’s open, closed in South Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding remains a big issue Thursday in South Florida. Here’s what’s open and closed.

CLOSED:

Broward County Public Schools: All public schools in Broward County are closed Thursday.

School district officials say some schools had water in the hallways/classrooms and some schools reported roof leaks as well. Some campuses were not accessible due to flooding.

Officials will be assessing schools Thursday morning to review any damage and to determine when students should return.

A decision is expected to be made by 3 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: FLL will remain closed through at least noon Thursday due to flooding issues.

The airport’s upper level (departures) roadway reopened early Thursday morning to allow travelers to be picked up by family or friends.

The entrance to the lower level (arrivals) remains closed.

OPEN:

Broward County Courthouse: The courthouse is open Thursday, however employees are advised to stay home if they cannot safely drive to work.

First appearances will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, however all other services will operate as normal.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools: All public schools in Miami-Dade County are open Thursday.

Miami International Airport: MIA is open Thursday, but travelers are urged to check their flight status for any possible delays.