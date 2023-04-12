Delays reported as storms force ground stops at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Delays were being reported after the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops on flights due to severe weather at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports Wednesday.

Delays at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were reportedly 75 minutes and increasing. The ground stop was scheduled to last until at least 5:30 p.m.

Significant flooding was reported near the FLL arrivals area.

“(D)ue to the heavy rain, the main roadways entering and exiting #FLL are flooded and impassable,” the airport tweeted just before 5:15 Wednesday evening. “Please do not attempt to enter or leave the airport at this time.”

FAA data didn’t specify the average delay times at the Miami International Airport, but its ground stop was scheduled to last until at least 5:45 p.m.

Visit the MIA and FLL websites for more information on specific flights.