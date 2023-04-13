Wilton Manors residents dealing with devastation from excessive flooding

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – After the Wilton Manors Police Department and other agencies urged drivers to avoid flooded areas, many residents are dealing with damage to their homes due to the excessive rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m. on Thursday for parts of Broward County and a flash flood warning for southern Broward County until 7:30 p.m.

Some of the roadways in the area look like obstacle courses to due stalled and abandoned vehicles from Wednesday night’s downpour.

Local 10 news obtained video of excessive rain flooding the roadways and vehicles being trapped on roadways in the area overnight.

One Miramar resident called the storm “biblical flooding” and said he was lucky that water didn’t get into his house but is now dealing with the damage outside of his home.

“It didn’t get through, but if a car tries to get through the water will be pushed all the way up to here (doorway),” said the homeowner.

Tow truck drivers were seen dispersed throughout Wilton Manors giving some of those abandoned and disabled vehicles a lift.

At 4:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Chula Visa or near Hollywood, moving east at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Highland Beach, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park and North Lauderdale.

Maximum wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in some areas.

