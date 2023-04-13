Fort Lauderdale Beach officials release video of water pouring into parking garage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale beach officials released a wild video on Thursday of water pouring into one of its covered parking garages after being flooded by Wednesday’s storm.

The massive flood happened at a Fort Lauderdale Beach parking garage at 200 S. Andrews Avenue.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video that shows water pouring into the garage as people were rummaging through ankle-deep water to retrieve their vehicles.

The video shows a man pushing his electric scooter through the water, trying to find dry land in the parking garage.

An Instagram user recording the video was heard saying “I lost my shoe” as the buildup of water created waves that crashed into the cars and walls of the parking lot.

Authorities have not confirmed if any cars were damaged during the flood.

There have been many incidents reported on Thursday morning from all the flooding.

The roof of a building at a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza collapsed following a day of relentless rain in the area.

A house in Fort Lauderdale’s flooded River Oaks neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning where fire officials said the water inside the home sparked the blaze.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis declared a state of emergency for all of Broward County overnight “in light of the extreme flooding.”

