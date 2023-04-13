Flooding impacts animals in Broward’s equestrian parks, farms, fields

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Dozens of horses, cows, sheep, and other animals were in flooded fields on Thursday in Broward County just as the National Weather Service warned more thunderstorms were coming.
Torrential rainfall on Wednesday night prompted the NWS to declare a flash flood emergency to warn about a major threat to life and property damage.
There were horses knee-deep in water at an equestrian park, at 5840 SW 148 Ave., in Southwest Ranches. A calf walked through a flooded field near cows at the corner of Stirling Road and 136 Avenue
This was a few hours before the NWS issued a special weather statement for Wellington, a world-famous equestrian destination in Palm Beach County.
NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023
Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across SFL, bringing a risk of both severe weather and flooding.
Please exercise caution, particularly in those areas saturated from prior rainfall and/or where residual flooding is ongoing!#Flwx pic.twitter.com/GLFSOEf1mh