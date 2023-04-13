Fort Lauderdale shopping center roof collapses following extreme rain

The roof of a large building in Fort Lauderdale collapsed following a day of relentless rain in the area.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The roof of a building at a Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza collapsed following a day of relentless rain in the area.

The building is located at 3260 Davie Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured.

Sky 10 was over the building late Thursday morning.

A massive hole could be seen in the roof, spanning the entire length of the structure.

The building, which appears to be a current or closed commercial business, is located next to a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information comes available.