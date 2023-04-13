Flooded streets causing major concern for Hollywood residents, mobile homeowners

Kayakers were spotted roward through lakes in Hollywood after the city received 12-17 inches of rainfall on Wednesday

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The day after torrential rainfall slammed cities across Broward County, residents in Hollywood continued to deal with inundated neighborhoods Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms Wednesday dumped 15 to 20 inches of rain in Hollywood, leaving cars stranded and some people that were unable to go to work.

Over 17 inches of rain fell near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and over seven inches on the Turnpike over parts of Griffin Road, Sheridan Road and Hollywood.

Stranded cars spotted in Hollywood after flooding conditions. (WPLG)

Residents were using lifted vehicles and driving at slow speeds to try to make their way through the knee-high water levels.

Local 10 News spoke with residents at Emerald Lake Village, a mobile home community, who said the flooding is causing major safety issues for those that live in the area.

“I hope it stops raining today because we have some major problems,” said one mobile homeowner.

The flooding in the mobile home community was at the same level that the park sits on, which left many residents gathering outside and concerned after looking at the condition of the roads.

Many people were seen riding their bikes on Stirling Road and even walking miles to get to work through the flooded conditions.

Tow trucks were scattered along Anglers Road and Griffin Road, giving some of those stranded cars a lift.

Residents told Local 10 News that they are hoping city workers help alleviate the problem and are concerned because it’s “not even hurricane season yet.”

Kayakers were spotted rowing and people were seen swimming in lakes near the mobile home community.

“I’ve been living in Hollywood for 10 years and have never seen anything like this,” said one woman.

Local 10 News also spoke with people who were visiting from Quebec, Canada that said they were unsure of what to do next after Fort Lauderdale airport remained closed through Friday morning due to the severe flooding.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST.