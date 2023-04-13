WATCH LIVE: Fort Lauderdale officials provide update on floods

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The day after torrential rainfall slammed cities across Broward County, residents in Fort Lauderdale continued to deal with inundated neighborhoods Thursday.

One of those neighborhoods was Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood, directly north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was closed after more than 17 inches of rain fell in the area.

Residents were using lifted vehicles, boats and even trudging through waters up to their waists to get around.

Edgewood flooding:

“I mean, a lot of people have evacuated,” one Edgewood resident said. “There’s just debris everywhere and cars are, like, really flooded. Yeah. But yeah, it’s been an intense experience.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST.

Rescues were underway in neighborhoods throughout Fort Lauderdale, including Edgewood.

Many rescued residents in the Edgewood area were being taken to a nearby shopping plaza off of State Road 84, where the American Red Cross was assisting.

Further north, the eastbound lanes of Broward Boulevard near Interstate 95 remained underwater.

Nevertheless, drivers were still heading through. So were pedestrians.

Flooding on Broward Boulevard:

Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale remained flooded one day after being inundated by torrential rainfall.

Officials closed the Broward Boulevard exit from Interstate 95.

Tow trucks zigzagged Fort Lauderdale looking for stranded drivers.

Parts of State Road 84 and Davie Boulevard were also flooded.