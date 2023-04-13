‘Unprecedented’ flooding impacts residents, businesses in Dania Beach, Hollywood

South Florida residents are putting the pieces back together after receiving over 20 inches of rain in some areas.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A watery maze continues to flow in and out of Hollywood neighborhoods Thursday, but one of the biggest cleanups is in Dania Beach.

One of two tornados touched down Wednesday night, and though people were spared, many mobile homes were not.

“I heard a loud noise, and I almost felt the mobile home lifting,” said one man.

Another tornado in Hollywood was far less damaging.

Local 10 News was in the area and only spotted some tree damage in the area.

The flooding in Hollywood has long-time residents calling it “unprecedented” and slowly realizing it may be inevitable.

“I’ve lived here over 25 years (and) it’s the worst it’s ever been,” said Hollywood resident Chase Lloyd.

Residents told Local 10 News that the city just completed drainage and it’s “terrible,” especially for those that live near Hollywood’s lakes.

“It’s not stalled but shifting between first and second. It doesn’t look good for the home team,” said Steven Vitaliani, who’s visiting the area.

The flooding was also spotted in a plaza at Sheridan Street and North Park Road where businesses lost at least one day due to the flooding.

TY Park announced that a food truck event was canceled as the low-lying park is underwater with no sign of receding.

Around surrounding streets, the City of Hollywood contracted with tow services for those caught in car-disabling depths.