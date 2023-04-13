Flash flood warning in effect for Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood

A pair of waterlogged cars sit abandoned in the road as floodwaters recede in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A risk of both severe weather and flooding remained in South Florida on Thursday evening, The National Weather Service warned while asking the public to exercise caution, especially in areas that area saturated from prior rainfall and residual flooding.

There was a flash flood warning in effect until 9:30 p.m. for Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Hollywood. The area received at least two to three inches of rain on Thursday and more evening showers were on the way. Officials asked drivers to avoid flooded roads.

There will be a 40% chance of rain and a possibility of spotty downpours on Friday, but it will be far from the torrential rain that Broward County experienced on Wednesday. The chance of rain will reduce to 20% on Saturday and increase to 40% on Sunday and 50% on Monday.

Broward County officials declared a state of emergency to help distribute aid. Broward County Public Schools closed on Thursday and Friday with a plan to reopen on Monday. The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Thursday and was set to reopen on Friday morning.

A low-pressure system that was over Mississippi on Thursday afternoon was to blame for the severe weather on Wednesday.

Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Over two feet of rain fell causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)