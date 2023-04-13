Broward declares state of emergency after unprecedented flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County officials declared a state of emergency after torrential rains on Wednesday caused unprecedented flooding that damaged cars and flooded streets — some of which remained inaccessible on Thursday afternoon.

Lamar Fisher, the vice mayor of Broward County, said during a news conference that the declaration was going to allow for the distribution of state and federal aid.

“That allows our municipalities, including Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, and Hollywood to be able to get mutual aid,” Fisher said.

The National Weather Service declared an unexpected flash flood emergency at about 8 p.m., on Wednesday, which indicated there was a major threat to life and also a risk of catastrophic property damage.

NWS also warned about Thursday afternoon thunderstorms with a risk of both severe weather and flooding.

Broward County authorities asked the public to exercise caution, especially in already flooded areas.

Due to the flooding emergency, Broward County Public Schools announced schools will be closed on Friday and will likely reopen on Monday.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed on Thursday and will likely reopen at 5 a.m., on Friday.