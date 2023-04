U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a surprise appearance at the March for Reproductive Rights organized by Women’s March L.A. on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The march was organized in response to a Texas federal judge’s ruling to rescind FDA approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MIAMI – South Florida will soon be welcoming a very special visitor.

Vice president Kamala Harris is set to make a stop in Miami this week.

Harris is scheduled to arrive in Miami on Friday.

She is expected to discuss the Biden Administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis and build community resilience against extreme weather.

This comes in the wake of South Florida dealing with historic flooding issues that are still plaguing some areas of Broward County.