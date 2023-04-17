10 places make this week’s Dirty Dining list

Sunrise Cafe/Beaches Bar & Grill in Miami Beach was among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut by health inspectors.

Below is a list of places recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

Some places were ordered shut, others were warned and require a follow up inspection.

The Department has discretion on who is ordered shut and who is not and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***HEALTHY KITCHEN 33

27411 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

HOMESTEAD

ORDERED SHUT 4/12/23

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 flying insect flying in the air and landing on gyro meat and equipment.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed two Raid insecticide on the top of water heater.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through pipe line under the hand wash sink onto floor at preparation area located next to hood.”

“Stored food not covered. Observed Philly steak not covered at reach in freezer. Operator put the product inside a plastic bag.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken (77 F - Hot Holding) at turn off grill. As per operator for three hours. Operator turn on the grill to reheat the product.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed a spray bottle with chlorine on preparation table next to rice cooker with lentils soup. Operator moved the spray bottle to the three compartment sink.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed preparation table contaminated by leaking water from the ceiling through the hood due to rain or condensation of the A/C on top of preparation table.”

“Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Observed reach in cooler door handle soiled.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink located next to three compartment sink. Soap was provided.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

“Spray bottle containing toxic substance not labeled. Observed a spray bottle with chlorine (as per operator) not labeled.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tile shows damage or is in disrepair. Observed water leaking from the ceiling through the hood on preparation table cook line splashing over gyro meat and rice cooker.”

“Food contaminated by leaking water from the ceiling through the hood due to rain or condensation of the A/C on top of preparation table that splashed on the gyro meat.”

“Perimeter roofs do not effectively protect establishment against environmental cross contamination.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed the pipe of the hand wash sink in disrepair. One located next to hood.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license expired on October 1, 2022. Operator paid the license.”

***BEACHES BAR & GRILL/SUNRISE CAFE

4299 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/5/23

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/8/21

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/4/23

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the prep table, 3 getting inside the wall by the hand sink located in the kitchen and 2 crawling on the wall next to the oven located on the back prep kitchen. Repeat Violation.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed employee trying to kill roaches with the spray Raid that is fir household use.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cut lettuce at 52 F, sour cream 57 F, shredded cheese at 52 F, salsa 56 F, calamari 47 F, shrimp 48 F inside reach in cooler at ambient temperature of 50 F. The food has been inside reach in cooler for mora than 4 hrs. as per employee. Owner discarded the food.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cut lettuce at 52 F, sour cream 57 F, shredded cheese at 52 F, salsa 56 F, calamari 47 F, shrimp 48 F inside reach in cooler at ambient temperature of 50 F. The food has been inside reach in cooler for mora than 4 hrs. as per employee. Repeat Violation.”

“Cold holding equipment not maintained in good repair. Do not store time/temperature control for safety food in this unit until the unit is repaired. Observed cut lettuce at 52 F, sour cream 57 F, shredded cheese at 52 F, salsa 56 F, calamari 47 F, shrimp 48 F inside reach in cooler at ambient temperature of 50 F.”

***J’S KITCHEN

196 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/12/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10+ live roaches at hand wash sink next to triple sink. Roaches located behind hand wash sign and in between sink and wall. Observed 2 live roaches on shelving above triple sink holding wares and dry storage items. Observed 20+ live roaches inside of bag of single service containers stored on top shelf above triple sink Observed 20+ live roaches inside of cook like cooler.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 + dead roaches inside of cook line cooler.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed high accumulation on roach droppings on wall at hand wash sink and on shelving above hand wash sink and triple sink.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Floor heavily soiled throughout. Repeat Violation.”

“Shell eggs not stored at an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Operator states out less than 2 hours.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked pork (50°F); sprouts (48°F); raw shrimp (50°F); raw beef (47°F); cooked rice (51°F); egg roll (46°F) stored in walk in cooler. Monitored unit for 20 minutes with no changes in temperature. Unknown time out of temperature. Items not prepared or portioned today. See Stop Sale cooked pork (70°F); sprouts (56°F) in cook line flip top cooler. Unknown time out of temperature. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked pork (50°F); sprouts (48°F); raw shrimp (50°F); raw beef (47°F); cooked rice (51°F); egg roll (46°F) stored in walk in cooler. Monitored unit for 20 minutes with no changes in temperature. Unknown time out of temperature. Items not prepared or portioned today. See Stop Sale cooked pork (70°F); sprouts (56°F) in cook line flip top cooler. Unknown time out of temperature. Repeat Violation.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***LA CARAVANE TAKE OUT RESTAURANT

560 NE 44TH STREET

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/10/23

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/16/20

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10+ live roaches inside of cove molding behind reach in coolers in kitchen. Observed 4 live roaches on wall next to fryers in kitchen Observed 3 live roaches in between wall and hand wash sink next to fryers in kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Floor under fryers soiled with grease.”

***TACO BELL

2451 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/10/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front dining area beverage dispenser- observed approximately 10 live flying insects flying around and landing on beverage dispenser nozzle where beverage dispense for customer consumption. Operator turned off beverage dispenser. Main kitchen beverage dispenser shelf rack- observed 2 live flying insects landing on wall.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Main kitchen dining area beverage dispenser- observed 5 live insects crawling on prep table.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Main kitchen warmer at cook line- observed season potatoes 109-133 degrees F. Operator moved seasoned potatoes and cooked new potatoes.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Main kitchen- observed all vents soiled.”

“Hole in or other damage to wall. Main kitchen exit door- observed top of wall pealing at top of exit door.”

***PAMONHAS DO GOIAS

3232 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/5/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 5 rodent droppings inside of drip tray of in back of residential fridge in kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches in dry storage room in back left corner of kitchen area. Observed 4+ live roaches inside of front bottom kick plate of residential fridge in kitchen next to back door Observed 1 live roach on ground next to residential fridge/triple sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on ground next to residential fridge, operator removed Observed approximately 10 dead roaches in underside of residential reach in cooler in kitchen. Observed 1 dead roach under 3 door glass reach in cooler in kitchen. Observed 5+ dead roaches inside of dry storage room in back left corner of kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed under cook line coolers.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw salmon stored above cream cheese in in reach in cooler.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. sushi rice (74°F - Cold Holding). Being held at room temperature. Operator states item was cooked yesterday and was stored at room temperature.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. sushi rice (74°F - Cold Holding). Being held at room temperature. Operator states item was cooked yesterday and was stored at room temperature.”

***MOONLITE DINER

6201 NORTH ANDREWS AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 4/3/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen prep table across from dish machine- observed approximately 20 live flying insects flying around and landing on open bag of bread and container of flour. See Stop Sale. Main kitchen ice machine at 3 compartment sink- observed 5 live flying insects flying around ice machine. Mop sink- observed 2 live flying insects flying around mop at mop sink. Dry storage shelf by walk in cooler- observed 3 live flying insects flying around tool box. Front counter coffee machine- observed 2 live flying insects flying around coffee machine. Repeat Violation.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line low boy cooler- observed ham steak 51 degrees F. Operator stated ham steak been inside low boy cooler since yesterday. See Stop Sale. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler- observed onion soup and cooked turkey 47 degrees F. Operator stated items was cooked and been inside cooler overnight.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Deep freezer- observed open raw beef steaks being stored over ready to eat potatoes.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line low boy cooler- observed ham steak 51 degrees F. Operator stated ham steak been inside low boy cooler since yesterday. Walk in cooler- observed corn beef, sliced ham, sliced turkey, sliced cheese, temperature ranges 45-47. Foods was not prep or portion today. Operator stated items been inside cooler since yesterday.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Main kitchen steam table- observed sausage links 109 degrees F. Operator removed sausage links for reheating. Per operator sausage been out of temperature for 1 hour.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Walk in cooler- observed onion soup and cooked turkey 47 degrees F. Operator stated items was cooked and been inside cooler overnight.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed inside microwave at cook line.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of reporting responsibilities for exclusions and restrictions.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***TACOS VS BURRITOS

650 NE 79TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 4/10/23

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 2 rodent droppings on counter behind drink station Observed 1 Rodent dropping under counter next to drive through window and beside rodent trap.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 3 small fruit flies flying in air landing on walls.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed beans (100F - Hot Holding); cheese sauce (90F - Hot Holding) as per operator items have been out on shelf above grill since approximately 10:30am.”

“Establishment operating with no potable running water. Observed hand wash sink next to drive through window has no running water, all other sinks have running potable water.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beans (100F - Hot Holding); cheese sauce (90F - Hot Holding) as per operator items have been out on shelf above grill since approximately 10:30am.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed walk in cooler fan guards are soiled.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***CARNITAS DE NICARAGUA FRITANGA TORTILLERIA MINI MARKET

1885 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 4/10/23

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the kitchen: 1 live roach crawling on a bottom shelf of a prep table and 3 live roaches crawling on the wall nearby the window behind the prep table with storage containers with flour and seasonings.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter: cooked barbecue chicken (100F - Hot Holding); fried cheese (100F - Hot Holding). Shelf underneath the steam table: cooked beans (122F - Hot Holding). As per operator, all food was cooked 1 hour before the the inspection. Operator reheated cooked barbecue chicken (179F - Reheating); fried cheese (188F - Reheating ). Shelf underneath the steam table: cooked beans (186F - Reheating). Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Kitchen: slicer on a prep table. All storage containers with food, on the prep tables.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. By the kitchen hand washing sink.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

***NUEVA SAN SALVADOR RESTAURANT

944 HIALEAH DRIVE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 4/12/23

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 live flies, flying over kitchen equipment in kitchen area.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Inside rice container. Repeat Violation.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. On hood. Repeat Violation.”

“Wiping cloth chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength. Observed wet wiping towel inside chlorine sanitation bucket 0 ppm. Operator add sanitation solutions, recheck chlorine sanitation solutions at 100 ppm. Repeat Violation.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Observed Salsa ranchera 4/3/23, vaca frita 4/4/23, Fried beans 3/29/23, marked with more than 7 days.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Observed Salsa ranchera 4/3/23, vaca frita 4/4/23, Fried beans 3/29/23, marked with more than 7 days.”

“No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to food borne illnesses.”