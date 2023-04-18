At 23, ‘career criminal’ awaits trial for Broward murder

Coben “Superman” Smith is being held without bond at the Broward County main jail.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, whose long history of criminal convictions started when he was 16, was at the Broward County main jail on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. He is awaiting trial for murder.

Coben “Superman” Smith, who prosecutors consider to be a career criminal, appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment on a Feb. 8 fatal shooting in Broward County, court records show.

Deputies have been holding Smith without bond since Officer Michael Avon arrested him at about 3:30 p.m., on March 2, at The Budgetel Inn, at 1411 NW 31 Ave., in Pompano Beach, records show.

Coben Smith was in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections from June 22, 2017, to Feb. 17, 2019, and again from May 17, 2021, to Sept. 20, 2021. (FDOC)

Smith was 16 when he was involved in grand theft on Nov. 1, 2015; robbery on Dec. 30, 2015; carjacking on March 16, 2016; and burglary and grand theft on March 18, 2016, state records show.

In Palm Beach County, Smith, also known as Corben, was 17 when he was involved in a burglary, and he was 18 years old when he walked into a Florida prison for the first time.

For those convictions, Smith was in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections from June 22, 2017, to Feb. 17, 2019, and again from May 17, 2021, to Sept. 20, 2021, according to state records.

Police officers arrested Coben Smith on March 2, at The Budgetel Inn in Pompano Beach, records show. (Google Street View)

Smith, of Fort Lauderdale, had two felony warrants for his arrest when Avon found him at The Budgetel Inn. One was for the first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 8.

The other arrest warrant was for an aggravated battery with great bodily harm and cocaine possession on March 3, 2022, at 3500 NW 5 Terrace, in Pompano Beach, records show.

Prosecutors later reduced the first-degree charge to a second-degree murder charge, records show. The court was keeping the victim’s identity and the 16-page arrest warrant secret.

Broward Circuit Judge Bernard I. Bober is presiding over Smith’s two pending cases. The next hearing in the murder case is on June 16.

This is a developing story.