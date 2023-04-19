77º

Delays in gas deliveries ‘expected to continue to decrease’ across South Florida

Gas stations, however, still seeing long lines Wednesday

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Delays in gas deliveries are expected to soon ease, officials from Port Everglades said Wednesday.

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Nine out of 12 gas terminals are now fully operating at Port Everglades after recovering from last week’s severe flooding, a spokeswoman for the port confirmed Wednesday.

According to public information officer Joy Oglesby, “all indicators are pointing to more fuel getting to gas stations in southern Florida faster.”

Oglesby said in a news release that gasoline from ports in Tampa and Port Canaveral are also being delivered directly to gas stations in South Florida.

“Fuel ships continue to bring petroleum products to Port Everglades,” she said. “There is no shortage of gas, diesel, jet fuel or other petroleum products. And, the delays in delivery are expected to continue to decrease.”

Despite the promising news, gas stations across South Florida were still seeing long lines Wednesday.

“It’s been crazy -- never seen anything like it,” one driver named Cheryl told Local 10 News at a Mobil gas station off U.S. 1 and Le Jeune Road.

That gas station only had regular or diesel Wednesday morning after a tanker came in with 9,000 gallons of fresh fuel shortly before 5 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say troopers are working day and night, escorting tankers to gas stations.

Oglesby urged drivers to be judicious about their gas purchases and usage until the privately-run petroleum companies at the port are fully operational.

“Buy the gas that you need to take care of the essentials,” she said. “Consider your neighbor, coworker or friend who may be in need.”

