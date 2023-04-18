Another day of long lines at the pump as South Florida fuel supplies slowly replenish

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Tuesday marked another day of long lines at South Florida gas pumps as fuel tankers continued to make their way to South Florida gas stations, playing catch-up after flooding issues created logistical problems at Port Everglades.

The port is the primary conduit for fuel to Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys.

Officials said several fuel pumps were damaged and for 36 hours, the 1,200 trucks that normally transport fuel from the port were halted because of the storm.

At a Mobil station in Pembroke Park, drivers lined up as a truck came in to deliver much-needed fuel.

“These are hard times, my friend,” one driver said.

A few blocks down, however, pumps at a RaceTrac store remained wrapped in caution tape.

In Hollywood, drivers got a lucky break. A Marathon gas station there had 4,000 gallons worth of fuel Tuesday morning.

“I was running on pretty much two miles trying to get some gas so I couldn’t just back out and leave,” driver Daniel Harris said.

The head of Port Everglades and Broward County officials said deliveries will continue to be slower than usual and they’re encouraging drivers to be patient and not panic-buy.