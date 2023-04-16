Gas stations waiting for fuel deliveries across South Florida

Gas stations that still have fuel have been difficult for South Florida drivers to come by in recent days, but officials are promising that relief is on the way.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gas stations that still have fuel have been difficult for South Florida drivers to come by in recent days, but officials are promising that relief is on the way.

This is all following several days of historic rainfall and flooding that have impacted residents in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Many gas stations are displaying signs that simply say they’re out of gas.

Those still offering service have lines snaking out onto the streets in many cases.

The disruption in gas deliveries has been caused by flooded roads in and out of flooded fuel farms in Port Everglades

This has hindered the ability of trucks to make their deliveries.

On Sunday, Port Everglades sent out a statement that read, in part:

“Petroleum trucks continue to load fuel at Port Everglades for delivery to gas stations throughout Florida”

Officials are asking people not to panic, and remind them fuel is coming.

Many gas stations are hoping to get more fuel Sunday night or Monday.