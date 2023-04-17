When will gas stations return to normal in South Florida?

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Historic flooding in Broward County led to gasoline outages at various gas stations throughout South Florida, but that should soon change, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, the flooding interrupted operations at fuel terminals in Port Everglades, which is the hub for about 40% of the gasoline that sails into the state.

“To offset the shortage, gasoline was brought in from Port Canaveral, Tampa and Orlando,” a news release from AAA stated. “The good news is that operations have reportedly been restored at Port Everglades and gasoline supplies in the region should return to normal very soon. It’s just a matter of filling the gasoline trucks at the terminals and delivering the fuel to the gas stations that need it.”

AAA advises residents who suffered flood damage to their home or vehicle to document the damage and contact their insurance provider as soon as possible to begin the claims process.

“Residents should also be very leery or careful not to fall victim to contractor fraud,” the news release stated.

Click here for more advice from the insurance experts at AAA.

GAS PRICES

Florida gas prices slipped a couple cents last week, but could soon rise as global supply concerns caused oil prices to rise again last week.

“The U.S. price of crude only rose 2%, but it was enough to reach a new 2023 high of $83.26 per barrel,” the news release stated. “Ultimately, it amounts to what could be a 5 cent increase at the pump.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.74), Miami ($3.65), and Fort Lauderdale ($3.63). The least expensive metro markets are Panama City ($3.44), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.44), and Pensacola ($3.46).