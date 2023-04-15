WATCH LIVE: FDEM Director holds press conference on flood recovery in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie is holding a press conference to discuss flood recovery after a historic rain storm left many homes damaged in Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale and other communities across southeast Florida are working to get life back to normal after monumental flooding wreaked havoc on the area, closing transportation hubs, schools and government offices.

During the peak of Wednesday’s torrential barrages, a month’s worth of rain fell in just one hour. Many of Fort Lauderdale’s streets turned into lakes when rain exceeding 2 feet inundated the coastal city.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Broward County Wednesday -- one just west of Interstate 95 and north of Sheridan, near TY Park in Hollywood, and the other near Griffin Road, south of the airport and east of I-95 in Dania Beach.

The conference is expected to begin at 3 p.m. and will be held at Broward Fire Rescue Station 17.

Guthrie was joined by Florida Department of Transportation District Secretary Gerry O’Reilly, P.E., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lieutenant Colonel Alfredo Escanio and FWC Captain Andy Carcasses.