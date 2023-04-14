Fliers face delays, cancelations after FLL airport reopens amid flooding in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened Friday morning after a closure related to flooding over rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fliers arrived on Friday morning right after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened — despite ongoing flooding in the area.

FLL was closed Wednesday evening and Thursday and reopened at 9 a.m., Friday, after the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops on flights during a deluge.

This prompted a list of hundreds of cancelations and delays, so flying out of FLL was already proving not to be easy. Broward County officials asked fliers to get updates directly from the airlines before arriving at the airport.

WEATHER CENTER: Broward expects more afternoon rain amid recovery from ‘1-in-1,000-year’ flood

According to Flight Aware, the FLL closure resulted in 550 flight cancelations just on Thursday. This affected fliers with several airlines, including Southwest and Allegiant.

The National Weather Center reported a record of nearly 26 inches of rainfall in areas of Fort Lauderdale — which meteorologists referred to as a historic weather event because of its “1-in-1,000″ chance of happening within a given year.

For more information about the status of FLL flights, visit the airport’s interactive flight information page.

Sky 10 over flooding in Broward County. (WPLG)

FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023, after heavy rain pounded South Florida. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Passengers still stranded as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains shut down

A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flood conditions continued through many areas. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday causing widespread flooding.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.