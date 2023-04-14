Fliers face delays, cancelations after FLL airport reopens amid flooding in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fliers arrived on Friday morning right after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened — despite ongoing flooding in the area.
FLL was closed Wednesday evening and Thursday and reopened at 9 a.m., Friday, after the Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops on flights during a deluge.
This prompted a list of hundreds of cancelations and delays, so flying out of FLL was already proving not to be easy. Broward County officials asked fliers to get updates directly from the airlines before arriving at the airport.
WEATHER CENTER: Broward expects more afternoon rain amid recovery from ‘1-in-1,000-year’ flood
According to Flight Aware, the FLL closure resulted in 550 flight cancelations just on Thursday. This affected fliers with several airlines, including Southwest and Allegiant.
The National Weather Center reported a record of nearly 26 inches of rainfall in areas of Fort Lauderdale — which meteorologists referred to as a historic weather event because of its “1-in-1,000″ chance of happening within a given year.
For more information about the status of FLL flights, visit the airport’s interactive flight information page.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.