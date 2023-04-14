Broward expects more afternoon rain amid recovery from ‘1-in-1,000-year’ flood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Areas of Broward County were still struggling to recover early Friday morning after a record 25.91 inches of rain on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale prompted what the National Weather Service described as a 1-in-1,000-year flood event.

The NWS issued a flood warning on Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale metro area that is in effect until 8 a.m., on Friday — since flooding remained even despite the heavy rain coming to an end.

Residents in flooded areas should expect more rain on Friday afternoon, a dry Saturday, and rain again on Sunday and Monday.

Amid flood damage, Broward County Public Schools closed Friday with a plan to reopen on Monday, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport planned to reopen at 9 a.m., on Friday.

Officials reported Thursday night that there were more than 100 calls for help, crews had rescued about 1,000 people, and Fort Lauderdale shelters were housing about 600 people.

Police officers, deputies, fire rescue personnel, and state agents continued to use boats, buggies, and high-water vehicles to respond to calls for help early Friday morning.

Aside from the six to eight hours of downpours that caused the unexpected flooding, the strong-low-pressure system also caused two tornadoes.

Experts have warned global warming for South Florida means more heavy rainfall events and sea level rise.

FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023, after heavy rain pounded South Florida. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Over two feet of rain fell causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

FILE - Officers from Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission operate a response vehicle in receding floodwaters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - People try and save valuables as they wade through flood waters in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Receding floodwaters surround a home on Las Olas (Spanish for "The Waves") Boulevard in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A dog peers out the door of a home surrounded by receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)