Broward expects more afternoon rain amid recovery from ‘1-in-1,000-year’ flood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Areas of Broward County were still struggling to recover early Friday morning after a record 25.91 inches of rain on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale prompted what the National Weather Service described as a 1-in-1,000-year flood event.
The NWS issued a flood warning on Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale metro area that is in effect until 8 a.m., on Friday — since flooding remained even despite the heavy rain coming to an end.
Residents in flooded areas should expect more rain on Friday afternoon, a dry Saturday, and rain again on Sunday and Monday.
Amid flood damage, Broward County Public Schools closed Friday with a plan to reopen on Monday, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport planned to reopen at 9 a.m., on Friday.
Officials reported Thursday night that there were more than 100 calls for help, crews had rescued about 1,000 people, and Fort Lauderdale shelters were housing about 600 people.
Police officers, deputies, fire rescue personnel, and state agents continued to use boats, buggies, and high-water vehicles to respond to calls for help early Friday morning.
Aside from the six to eight hours of downpours that caused the unexpected flooding, the strong-low-pressure system also caused two tornadoes.
Experts have warned global warming for South Florida means more heavy rainfall events and sea level rise.