Miami-Dade crash prompts Palmetto Expressway delays in both directions

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An early Friday morning crash prompted the closure of some southbound and northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.
The delays on the Palmetto, also known as State Road 826, were in the area of Northwest 58 and 36 streets.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a vehicle crash with a roadblock on the Palmetto shortly after 6:25 a.m., at Northwest 58 Street, and at about 7 a.m., at Northwest 36 Street.
Meanwhile, in Broward County, authorities warned drivers to beware of flooded areas including Hallandale Beach Boulevard, east of U.S. 1, and downtown Fort Lauderdale.
