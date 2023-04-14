‘I love the dry streets’: Relief for Oakland Park residents as water recedes, cleanup continues

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – After torrential rainfall brought severe flooding to cities across eastern Broward County Wednesday, residents of a hard-hit Oakland Park neighborhood welcomed the sight of dry streets Friday.

They continued to clean up the damage left behind.

Crews cleared debris blocking drains to help the water recede. Residents revved their cars’ engines to help get water out.

Flood waters took over the home of Kristen Haughton-James, who said Friday that she was due to give birth in two weeks.

“We started seeing it rushing in through the doors and under the floor and in our bedroom and through the back door, we were just trying to throw stuff on the floor to stop it,” she said.

The water intrusion left Haughton-James, her husband and their 4-year old son with no choice but to evacuate.

“Honestly, I was just happy to get my family away from there,” she said.

Several other residents said the flooding problems essentially held them hostage in their own homes.

“Nobody went out, it was all the cars parked, nobody went out,” resident Jorge Gonzalez said. “We didn’t know how deep, the cars are really low cars so nobody want(ed) to risk and lose their cars.”

Some stalled-out cars still remained Friday morning.

Signs warning people that the area was flooded were finally removed Friday, a welcome sight for residents.

“I love the dry streets right now,” Gonzalez said. “This is my perfect weather.”