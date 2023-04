FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale officials are set to provide an update regarding flood response efforts Friday.

Mayor Dean Trantalis is set to be joined by other city leaders in a noon news conference at an operations base along Southwest 26th Street.

That area, in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood, was especially devastated by floods caused by torrential and long-lasting rain this week.

Crews rescued a number of stranded residents from the neighborhood Thursday.