Family demands investigation into Miami Police Department supervisor’s death

MIAMI – A family wants answers after a 41-year-old woman — who had reported suffering from extreme stress while working at the Miami Police Department — left her office in an ambulance and died.

Chief Manuel A. Morales said Nicole Clark, who was a “dear family member” and a supervisor for the department’s property unit, died on Wednesday of a heart attack at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“She was working when fire rescue was called because she was feeling ill,” Morales said.

Clark’s husband and daughter were with her when she collapsed at work and the paramedics arrived, according to Janiyah Kennedy, Clark’s 22-year-old daughter, who said Clark had called them for help during a conflict.

Amid her grief Thursday, Kennedy said her mother’s relationship with her higher-ups has to be looked into for there to be a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her sudden death.

Clarks’s unit was charged with handling personal property that had been seized during an investigation and was then stored at the department’s central station at 400 NW 2 Ave., downtown.

In a public statement, Morales praised Clark’s positive attitude, dedication, and professionalism during her service as a civilian employee. He later said he was not certain about the facts surrounding her death.

Morales made a promise: “If there is anything to be looked at, we will absolutely get to the bottom of it.”

Clark, a Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School 2000 graduate and regular churchgoer, was an avid fan of the Miami Heat and the Miami Dolphins and a supporter of The White Dress Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on funding uterine fibroids research.