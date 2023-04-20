Developing in Golden Glades: Police officer crashes; fire rescue takes suspect in handcuffs nearby

A man who was injured was in handcuffs after a crash on Thursday in Miami-Dade County's Golden Glades area.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer who had a suspect in his vehicle was involved in a car crash on Thursday in northern Miami-Dade County, police said.

The officer crashed near the intersection of Northwest 153 Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami-Dade’s Golden Glades area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Nearby, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a stretcher to pick up an injured suspect south of Northwest 155 Lane at Seventh Avenue. He was in handcuffs and had his head wrapped around with white bandages.

A man who was injured was in handcuffs and on a stretcher on Thursday in Miami-Dade County's Golden Glades area. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers in brown and black uniforms surrounded the suspect. There were also about a dozen unmarked vehicles with tinted windows including white and gray Jeep Grand Cherokee sports utility vehicles.

Miami-Dade police officers blocked access to Seventh Avenue, also known as U.S. Route 441, in both directions. A marked police car blocked southbound access near the Parkway Towers Condominium complex at 15600 NW 7 Ave.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Luis Castro and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Location