Developing in Golden Glades: Police officer crashes; fire rescue takes suspect in handcuffs nearby

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer who had a suspect in his vehicle was involved in a car crash on Thursday in northern Miami-Dade County, police said.
The officer crashed near the intersection of Northwest 153 Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami-Dade’s Golden Glades area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Nearby, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a stretcher to pick up an injured suspect south of Northwest 155 Lane at Seventh Avenue. He was in handcuffs and had his head wrapped around with white bandages.
Police officers in brown and black uniforms surrounded the suspect. There were also about a dozen unmarked vehicles with tinted windows including white and gray Jeep Grand Cherokee sports utility vehicles.
Miami-Dade police officers blocked access to Seventh Avenue, also known as U.S. Route 441, in both directions. A marked police car blocked southbound access near the Parkway Towers Condominium complex at 15600 NW 7 Ave.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
