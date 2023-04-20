Fort Lauderdale police searching for trio suspected of stealing personal watercrafts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a pair of personal watercraft thefts that occurred just a few hours apart.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the crimes occurred on Saturday, March 4 in Fort Lauderdale.

The first one happened at 2800 Yacht Club Blvd. at approximately 3:45 p.m. while the second occurred at 2670 E. Sunrise Blvd., police said.

Police said they have identified a group of suspects that perpetrated both crimes.

A Fort Lauderdale police marine unit spotted one of the suspects on a stolen personal watercraft but the suspect tried to flee and ended up crashing into a dock, police said.

The second stolen vessel was found near the marina in Sunrise Bay, with officers saying it appeared the suspects intentionally sank the stolen property.

Police said video footage showed the suspects arriving by boat to commit the thefts. In the first video, three suspects commit the crime, while in the second incident, two of the original three are observed.

The suspects are described as white men, one with dark busy hair, one with a medium build and brown curly hair and the third with straight brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.