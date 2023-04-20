North Bay Village condo building deemed unsafe, residents ordered to evacuate

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Officials deemed a more than six-decade-old condominium building in North Bay Village unsafe Thursday afternoon, forcing residents to evacuate by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The building, known as the Majestic Isle condominiums, is located at 7946 East Drive.

According to property records, the waterfront building, located on Harbor Island, was constructed in 1960.

Problems cropped up after a building engineer conducted its 60-year recertification inspection Sunday.

“A recent leak from a roof drain caused a partial ceiling collapse last week, and residents from five units were evacuated,” city spokesperson Julie Leonardi said in a statement. “The building engineer shared a report raising serious concerns with the current conditions of the building, citing sagging floors and termite damage. North Bay Village officials went door-to-door notifying residents that the building has been deemed structurally unsafe.”

Leonardi said village officials were informed of the issues in a letter late Wednesday night.

The 36-unit building houses 55 residents, Leonardi said.

“Due to last week’s flooding causing a partial ceiling collapse in several units, only 31 units are occupied at this time,” she said. “Residents will be allowed back inside at a later date for a complete move out. North Bay Village Police Department will be monitoring the move out and will conduct it in a staggered fashion, allowing only a few units per day, with light loads.”

Officials plan to hold a 7 p.m. meeting with residents to discuss the evacuation.