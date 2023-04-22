2 rehabilitated Sea turtles released on Earth Day in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Two rehabilitated green sea turtles were released back to their ocean home off the Florida Keys Saturday to mark Earth Day, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau.

The two juvenile sea turtles named “Larry” and “Moe,” were rescued last year off the Lower Keys and diagnosed with fibropapillomatosis, a debilitating tumor-causing disease that affects sea turtles around the world, according to officials.

Treatment at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital included surgeries to remove the cauliflower-like tumors, broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a diet of greens and mixed seafood, officials said.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day in the Florida Keys than releasing two iconic sea turtles that were rehabilitated at the Turtle Hospital since November.” said Bette Zirkelbach, the Turtle Hospital’s manager in a Florida Keys news release. “Sea turtles are a symbol for our marine ecosystem.”

“Helping to save sea turtles makes people aware to protect our oceans and there’s no better time to think of it (then) on Earth Day,” Zirkelbach added. “It’s great to celebrate Earth Day, but every day needs to be Earth Day.”

Before their release, families were able to see the turtles up close and learn from Zirkelbach about the need to protect oceans.

The Turtle Hospital, based in Marathon in the Middle Keys, is the world’s first state-licensed veterinary hospital solely dedicated to the rehabilitation of endangered sea turtles.

The facility has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning turtles to the wild for 37 years.

For more information on the Turtle Hospital and their rescues, click here.