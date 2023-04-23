Deputies investigating after man killed in West Park shooting

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County responded to a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Southwest 30th street and 41st avenue in West Park.

Authorities said they arrived to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators are working to establish what led up to the shooting.

There has been no update on any potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.