Judge dismisses perjury case against Runcie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, whose tenure included the Parkland school shooting, is no longer facing a criminal perjury case.

Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein announced Tuesday that he decided to dismiss the case against Runcie, according to Attorney Mike Dutko, who represents Runcie.

Dutko argued the grand jury lacked authority to indict Runcie, and Fein agreed, records show.

About two years ago, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers arrested Runcie on accusations that he had lied to a state grand jury while testifying under oath between March 31 and April 1.

The state grand jury was investigating the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Runcie faced accusations that he had lied about March 29 conversations with the witnesses of a public corruption case.

The case involved Anthony “Tony” Hunter, the BCPS former chief information officer, who was arrested on Jan. 12, 2021, and accused of “rigging the process of awarding piggyback purchase contracts” to steer business to a generous friend.

“I am confident that I will be vindicated,” Runcie said during a speech after his arrest after serving BCPS for nearly a decade.

Despite having two more years in his contract, Runcie stepped down before his arraignment with a $754,900 mutual separation agreement. His last day on the job was Aug. 10, 2021.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Futures Planner/Assignment Desk Editor Kerry Weston and Digital Journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this report.