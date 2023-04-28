BSO arrests 4 teens accused of ramming stolen Kia into gun shop, taking 3 AR-15s

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested four teenage boys accused of crashing a stolen car through a Pompano Beach gun shop and swiping three high-powered rifles last Friday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The agency announced the arrests Friday.

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the quartet crashed a stolen Kia Forte into Declaration Defense, located in the 1300 block of Southwest First Court, during the overnight hours in order to access the store.

Deputies said after stealing three AR-15 rifles, the suspects fled in another stolen Kia Forte.

St. Louis said deputies arrested the teens after locating two of the stolen guns and the getaway car at a home in Oakland Park.

The third AR-15 remained missing as of Friday evening, she said.

Sheriff’s officials did not identify the four boys, aged 16 and 17, who were each arrested on one count of grand theft of a firearm.

St. Louis said deputies also intend to seek charges of grand theft of a vehicle and armed burglary.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident or the third stolen gun to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.