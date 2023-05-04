Jane Doe no more: Victim of 1998 west Broward murder identified

Photo of Eileen Truppner, who was found dead in western Broward County back in 1998.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives have identified the victim of a 1998 murder in western Broward County, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday.

The woman previously known to detectives as Jane Doe has now been revealed to be Eileen Truppner, a 41-year-old mother of two and a native of Puerto Rico. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said she had moved to South Florida a few years before her death.

In the evening hours of Dec. 18, 1998, deputies said someone dragged Truppner’s body into the sawgrass in a remote area off U.S. 27, north of Interstate 75. Detectives believe she had also been raped.

The sheriff’s office announcement comes months after BSO highlighted the case in its “Open and Unsolved” series, releasing a new sketch of the then-unidentified victim.

2022 sketch:

2022 sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim (BSO)

According to BSO, detectives sent DNA evidence from the crime scene to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s genetic genealogy unit, which combines DNA analysis with genealogical research to solve crimes.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case and are seeking information from “anyone who knew or crossed paths with Eileen Truppner between August 1998 and when her murder occurred in December 1998,” a BSO news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4214 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Latest BSO “Open and Unsolved” episode on case: