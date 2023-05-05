82º

67-year-old man in custody after shooting at home of ex-UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal

Search warrant located a .38 caliber revolver inside kitchen cabinet

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Trent Kelly, Reporter

67-year-old Jorge Masvidal is arrested for a shooting in Southwest Miami Dade. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder after a shooting Thursday at the home of retired mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal is believed to be the father of the retired fighter. The 67-year-old’s address on the arrest report matches the home address of the UFC fighter.

Property records show Masvidal owns the home off Southwest 118th Ave. in the Horse Country neighborhood of southwest Miami-Dade’s Kendale Lakes area.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the home to find a man who had gunshot wounds in both of his arms. The victim identified the shooter as Jorge Masvidal.

The shooting victim said that the two had a verbal altercation near the kitchen area of the home. A search warrant of the home turned up a .38 caliber revolver inside a kitchen cabinet.

A Local 10 News photojournalist spotted the 38-year-old Masvidal arriving at the property as police investigated.

Officers confirmed that the retired fighter was not in the home at the time of the altercation.

Masvidal was transported to the Kendall District Station for questioning, according to police. He was charged and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. His condition is not known.

