Miami-Dade police respond to shooting at home of ex-UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal

Sources: Masvidal not involved, family member was

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting at the home of retired mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal Thursday, according to officials and county records.

Property records show Masvidal owns the home at 5851 SW 118th Ave. in the Horse Country neighborhood of southwest Miami-Dade’s Kendale Lakes area.

It’s not clear what happened during the incident, but sources told Local 10 News that a family member of Masvidal was involved — but not Masvidal himself.

Police didn’t identify the person shot, but he or she was transported in stable condition with some injuries to the “upper extremities,” they said.

A Local 10 News photojournalist spotted Masvidal arriving at the property as police investigated.

Masvidal, who was born and raised in the Miami area, retired from fighting in April.

Miami-Dade police are expected to provide an update on the shooting later Thursday evening.

