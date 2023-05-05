Detectives search for woman driving Toyota RAV4

Detectives are searching for the driver who struck a man in Hollywood and fled.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Witnesses saw the woman who was driving a Toyota RAV4 when she recently ran over Alex Diter in Broward County. One shouted at her, “My friend! You ran over my friend!” She didn’t stop.

Surveillance video shows the RAV4 on Monday, when the hit-and-run crash happened in Hollywood. Diter suffered and he has been hospitalized since.

After the woman struck him near the intersection of Washington Street and South 48 Avenue, Diter suffered spine fractures and had to undergo surgery.

A witness described her as a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 and said the 2018 RAV4 that she was driving had front-end damage after the crash.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.