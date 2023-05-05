78º

Local News

Detectives search for woman driving Toyota RAV4

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood
Detectives are searching for the driver who struck a man in Hollywood and fled.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Witnesses saw the woman who was driving a Toyota RAV4 when she recently ran over Alex Diter in Broward County. One shouted at her, “My friend! You ran over my friend!” She didn’t stop.

Surveillance video shows the RAV4 on Monday, when the hit-and-run crash happened in Hollywood. Diter suffered and he has been hospitalized since.

After the woman struck him near the intersection of Washington Street and South 48 Avenue, Diter suffered spine fractures and had to undergo surgery.

A witness described her as a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 and said the 2018 RAV4 that she was driving had front-end damage after the crash.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter