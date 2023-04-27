Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Miami

Sky 10 over a fatal hit-and-run crash on the morning of April 27, 2023, in the city of Miami.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene later in the morning as a red car with heavy front-end damage was partially on the sidewalk.

The victim’s body was on the sidewalk right next to the vehicle with a tarp covering it.

Police confirmed that City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the driver who abandoned the car after the crash.

Traffic was shut down from Northwest 46th Avenue to 47th Court on West Flagler Street after the hit-and-run.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.