‘He should be abolished from Earth,’ says businessman suing Miami commissioner

Two businessmen are suing Miami District 3 commissioner Joe Carollo alleging he devised a scheme against them and their businesses.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A city hall showdown continued Monday in federal court in the case against a Miami commissioner and two Miami businessmen.

One of the two businessmen, Martin Pinilla, took the stand Monday and he did not hold back in court when it came to characterizing Joe Carollo as a crooked politician who was targeting his businesses and their tenants in order to dissuade anyone from doing business with him.

He went on to say, through tears, and pointing at Carollo: “It’s not right what this man has done. He should be abolished from Earth.” Many times, Carollo could be seen shaking his head.

He and fellow businessman Bill Fuller are suing the Miami District Three commissioner alleging that Carollo violated their first amendment rights and repeatedly used the power of his office to harass them. and hurt their companies. All stemming from their support of Carollo’s political opponent.

Pinilla and Fuller own several properties in Little Havana. Pinilla testified about his experience pulling permits for work in the city of Miami and said after his support for commission candidate Alfie Leon became widely known, permit processes that usually took 2 to 3 months instead took years.

Pinilla said he and his partner became quote “Public Enemy No. 1 to Joe Carollo.”

Pinilla also testified that Carollo spoke ill of him and Fuller in public, both on the radio and from the dais. Said Pinilla, “Joe Carollo devised a multi-faceted campaign of destruction”… which he says hurt their reputations “irreparably.”

Carollo has denied any targeting and has insisted all of his actions in office have been done in good faith while doing his job as the commissioner for District 3 and trying to improve the quality of life for residents.

Pinilla also described how the alleged actions have caused him emotional harm, damage to his mental health as well as ruining his reputation in the community and also the business community.

Pinilla’s testimony resumes Tuesday morning with cross-examination.