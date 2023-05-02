Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo accuses witnesses in federal court of lying

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo continued his testimony on Tuesday at federal court and he accused witnesses in the case of lying.

MIAMI – Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo continued his testimony on Tuesday in federal court in downtown Miami during a civil case against him amid a prolonged bitter quarrel.

Attorneys representing two Miami businessmen are seeking damages from Carollo while accusing him of misusing his power as a public servant to hurt them.

Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, who supported Carollo’s opponent, accused him of using the city’s police and code enforcement departments to harass them.

Carollo admitted to making a public records request about the list of Fuller’s properties in Miami and he accused his former chief of staff of lying about accusing him of targetting Fuller.

The jury also watched a video of a city commission meeting on Feb. 14, 2019, when Carollo verbally attacked the city’s then-director of code compliance. Carollo said he was well within his right.

Carollo accused Fuller of approaching him with a proposition. Without any proof, Carollo accused Fuller of offering to help him during his campaign, but only if he would agree to help him once elected.

While under oath on Monday, Carollo raised his voice when he also accused several witnesses, including other former city employees who had worked with him, of lying.

Carollo’s testimony is set to continue on Wednesday morning in federal court.