Teacher faces 15 charges for alleged Miami-Dade child sex crimes while teaching at Catholic school, charter school

MIAMI – A 39-year-old teacher who used to work at a Roman Catholic school is facing child sex abuse charges involving at least two victims in Miami-Dade County, police and prosecutors said.

Eric Bernard Givens remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday when he also appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victims.

The two victims on record were younger than 12 years old and came into contact with the teacher as students at the Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and at St. Mary’s Cathedral School in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade prosecutors filed two felony cases on Sunday that include 15 criminal charges against Givens, according to county court records.

One of the felony cases has 14 charges — including seven counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child who is younger than 12 years old and seven counts of battery, a misdemeanor. The other is a case of offenses against students by an authority figure.

Corrections officers booked him Friday night on the lewd or lascivious molestation of a child case. County jail records show there were two warrants out with a magistrate hold when he was arrested on Friday.

According to the arrest form in one of the cases, Givens abused a 5th-grade student on Oct. 1, 2018, at The Cathedral of St. Mary, at 7527 NW 2 Ave., in Little River. Givens was employed at St. Mary Cathedral School when he was accused of crimes against a student in August 2018, according to police, prosecutors, and The Archdiocese of Miami.

The Archdiocese released a statement about the case on Monday saying school administrators relieved Givens from his teaching position “a few months later.” Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese, reported administrators followed the Archdiocese of Miami Safe Environment policy.

Agosta also reported, “The police were immediately notified and investigated the incident, and school officials offered counseling to the student and family members.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.