Mother mourns loss of young music producer killed in Miami Beach triple shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida mother is living a nightmare after her son was murdered.

Lowell Grissom, also known as Young Lo, was fatally shot Sunday morning in Miami Beach.

“Unfortunately, when he got here, he lost a lot of blood. I said ‘just tell me if my son is alive’ and he said ‘no ma’am, we lost him on the operating table,” said Alexandria Derossi, Grissom’s mother.

Grissom was a rising star in the music industry who had just moved to Miami a year ago. He also has a 7-year-old son.

“I am going to live the rest of my life with a hole in my heart that will just bleed consistently,” Derossi said.

The music world has been mourning his passing.

Police said three people were shot at Gala lounge off 23rd Street and Collins Avenue. Two women were shot and are expected to recover.

Miami Beach police were at the scene for more than 15 hours processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made and what led up to the shooting is under investigation.