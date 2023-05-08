Music producer dies after shooting also injures 2 in Miami Beach

Detectives had yet to make an arrest on Monday after a shooting killed Lowell “Young Lo” Grissom, who has a connection to Chris Brown, and injured two women in South Beach.

Chris Brown, Hitmaka, and singer Ray J were among those grieving his death.

The shooting also injured two women at about 4 a.m., on Sunday, at GALA at the corner of 23 Street and Liberty Avenue, just north of The Bass Museum of Art.

Grisso identified himself on social media as an “enterprising, creative, and versatile A&R / music professional with 16+ years’ experience and a thorough background in songwriting and music production” from West Hollywood, California.

Aside from working on Chris Brown’s “Liquor” and Ray J’s “Gifts” and “Sexy Can I,” Grisso’s LinkedIn profile also listed work with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where a doctor later pronounced Grissom dead.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.