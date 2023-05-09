78º

Video shows police crash during Miami-Dade chase

Victim tells Local 10 News he’s just happy to be alive

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Gladeview, Brownsville, Miami, Crime
A Miami-Dade Police Department officer crashed with suspects during a police pursuit on Monday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows when a police officer crashed during a chase on Monday afternoon in northwestern Miami-Dade County — and suffered a concussion.

Three armed suspects, who were ages 17, 19, and 20, were in a stolen black Nissan Sentra, and the Miami-Dade police officer was in a marked cruise when they collided at the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and 25 Avenue, in the area of the Gladeview and Brownsville neighborhoods.

Fire Rescue personnel determined they needed hospitalization and took the most severely injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police officers arrested the trio accused of an armed carjacking and a robbery early Monday morning in Miami, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

