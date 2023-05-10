1 person hospitalized following dog attack in Davie, authorities say

Police investigating after a person was hospitalized following a dog attack in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a person was hospitalized following a dog attack on Wednesday.

Davie Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that one person was transported from a home near the 4800 block of Grapevine Way to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities did not reveal how many dogs were involved in the attack or how many times the dog or dogs bit the person.

They didn’t specify the victim’s age, gender, or condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence spotted in the home’s backyard.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.