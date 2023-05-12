‘Loss is tragic’: Fort Lauderdale fiery crime scene with 2 dead hits home for city hall

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale officials identified the woman who died Thursday in a home that was set ablaze by a man who then shot himself in front of the house as an employee of the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp, 71, worked for 18 years for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, according to city officials.

A statement was put out by Fort Lauderdale’s city manager and city employees were also notified of her death through an internal email.

“Gwen’s loss is tragic and unthinkable. She was a valued employee for nearly 20 years, and our colleagues are mourning her loss deeply. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time, and we ask that they be given the space and time to grieve,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Greg Chavarria.

An internal memo issued to employees about her death said she was a “valued member of the team.”

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the tragic death of our friend and colleague, Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Gwen worked as a Billing Specialist for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. She joined the City in 2005 and was a valued member of the team for 18 years. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gwen’s family during this difficult time.”