Fire destroys home after 2 deaths under investigation in Fort Lauderdale

Officials identify victim as beloved city employee

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

This aerial image on Friday morning shows what is left of a home after a fire in Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire turned a home mostly into ashes in Fort Lauderdale. It was where detectives found a woman dead and where a suspect who refused to surrender killed himself, police said.

On Friday morning, Fort Lauderdale officials identified the woman who died on Thursday as Gwendolyn Bass Kemp, a beloved city employee.

An aerial view of the home on Friday morning in the Lake Aire community showed only the walls were left standing. The roof and furniture were gone.

“The home was completely burned because of the delay of making sure it was safe for our firefighters to enter,” Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said about the Thursday night fire.

It was arson. A gunman refused to exit the home and set it on fire before he shot himself in front of it, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the home at about 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, to investigate the report of a shooting. The case later evolved into a murder-suicide investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

