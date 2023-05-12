Fire destroys home after 2 deaths under investigation in Fort Lauderdale

This aerial image on Friday morning shows what is left of a home after a fire in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire turned a home mostly into ashes in Fort Lauderdale. It was where detectives found a woman dead and where a suspect who refused to surrender killed himself, police said.

On Friday morning, Fort Lauderdale officials identified the woman who died on Thursday as Gwendolyn Bass Kemp, a beloved city employee.

An aerial view of the home on Friday morning in the Lake Aire community showed only the walls were left standing. The roof and furniture were gone.

“The home was completely burned because of the delay of making sure it was safe for our firefighters to enter,” Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said about the Thursday night fire.

It was arson. A gunman refused to exit the home and set it on fire before he shot himself in front of it, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to the home at about 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, to investigate the report of a shooting. The case later evolved into a murder-suicide investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.