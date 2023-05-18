83º

LIVE

Local News

Police: Robbers steal ATM from Chase bank in Miami-Dade

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Three Lakes, Kendall, Bank Robbery, Crime, Country Walk
Chase Bank. (Google Maps 2023)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of robbers are on the run on Thursday morning after stealing an ATM from a bank in Miami-Dade County.

The robbers were in a white truck when they arrived at about 3:10 a.m., on Wednesday at a Chase bank in Miami-Dade’s Three Lake neighborhood, according to police.

Equipped with tools they were able to remove the ATM at the Chase branch at 12610 SW 120 St., east of the Miami Executive Airport, police said.

The thieves took the cash and abandoned the ATM, police said. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

email

facebook

twitter