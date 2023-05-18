Police: Robbers steal ATM from Chase bank in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of robbers are on the run on Thursday morning after stealing an ATM from a bank in Miami-Dade County.

The robbers were in a white truck when they arrived at about 3:10 a.m., on Wednesday at a Chase bank in Miami-Dade’s Three Lake neighborhood, according to police.

Equipped with tools they were able to remove the ATM at the Chase branch at 12610 SW 120 St., east of the Miami Executive Airport, police said.

The thieves took the cash and abandoned the ATM, police said. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.