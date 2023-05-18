NTSB: Pilot killed in Hollywood plane crash had less than 20 hours experience on banner plane

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Federal officials provided an update Thursday, a little less than 24 hours after a deadly banner plane crash on North Park Road in Hollywood.

Amid a federal investigation into the cause of a small plane crash, clean-up crews were working where the pilot of a Piper PA-25 Pawnee died on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the pilot never came out of the single-engine Piper PA-25-235 after the fiery crash at about 12:45 p.m., in Hollywood.

The pilot departed at about 12:25 p.m., from North Perry Airport, in Pembroke Pines, according to the FlightAware database, which also reports the plane with tail N430AB is owned by Aerial Banners.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation.

The pilot has not been publicly identified, but authorities with the NTSB said he had 325 hours of total flight experience and less than 20 hours of experience flying the banner plane that crashed.

“The pilot held a commercial pilots certificate with several ratings,” NTSB investigator Bryan Rayner said.

The plane was operated by Aerial Banners Inc.

Local 10 News has previously covered the company’s history of plane crashes in South Florida. In March 2019, another Aerial Banner pilot was killed when his plane slammed into a condo in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials are asking witnesses to send any video they may have of the crash to Witness@ntsb.gov.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

Watch morning report

Watch the early morning report

Watch Wednesday’s aerial video on FacebookLive (No Audio)

Traffic report

Watch Wednesday’s report